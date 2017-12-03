Lighting dark skin for screen
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lighting dark skin for the screen

HBO's Emmy winning TV show Insecure has been praised for its portrayal of the black experience.

It follows two early 30s black women navigating their lives in Los Angeles - covering the big issues of feminism, race and the stereotypes people of colour are forced into.

The show's director of photography, Ava Berkofsky, tells Dan Damon that filming people of colour historically has been an afterthought in film and television.

Watch more World Update in Pictures

Go to next video: The end of Japanese tattoo art?