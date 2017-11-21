Honey G 'not stealing from black culture'

X Factor's Honey G talks cultural appropriation
Rapper Honey G has hit back at claims that her act is offensive and a form of 'cultural appropriation'.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4, the 2016 X Factor finalist said she was a victim of discrimination after criticism on social media.
To hear the full interview, listen to Analysis - Offence, Power and Progress, featuring black lesbian punk rockers Big Joanie and RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Charlie Hides here.
