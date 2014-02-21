Video

Paloma Faith thinks parents should all be a lot more honest about the realities of childbirth and their experiences of looking after their babies.

That's why the singer and new mum is so keen to share her own "terrible birth" with Woman's Hour, along with some of the things that surprised her most in those early months.

Paloma, -who's back this month with her first album since returning to work, The Architect - also revealed the best and worst parenting advice she's received so far.