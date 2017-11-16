Video
How will Justice League fare with fans?
DC's Justice League is released this week.
It is viewed as a pivotal film in DC’s long-running battle for supremacy over its fierce competitor, Marvel, which has performed better with its extended universe of inter-related comic book film characters.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook speaks to Reed Tucker, author of Slugfest, who scrutinised this battle between the two comic book companies.
BBC Talking Movies is broadcast on BBC World News.
16 Nov 2017
