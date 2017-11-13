'There may be a way back for Weinstein'

Video

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has told the BBC there may be a way back for Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, if they show they are "truly sorry".

Speaking to the BBC's Will Gompertz, he added "it would take a society to forgive them".

Film producer Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex made against him. Actor Kevin Spacey has faced allegations of sexual harassment and predatory behaviour.

Discussing the recent wave of sexual assault allegations in Hollywood, Mr Cranston said it had raised awareness of "a societal problem".

UK users can watch the full interview on the BBC News at Ten, BBC One on Monday 13 November or later on BBC iPlayer.