Actor Robert Lindsay has said he lost out on a role in Oscar-winning 1998 film Shakespeare in Love because Harvey Weinstein removed him after a previous confrontation.

Lindsay said he confronted the producer when he was working on the 1990 film Strike it Rich, but he later "paid a price" when he lost a role in Shakespeare in Love.

Speaking about the allegations of sexual assault, Lindsay told 5 live's Sarah Brett and Nihal Arthanayake Weinstein was a "monster".