Gambling: what will the new rules mean?

The government is looking at tightening the rules around the most addictive types of gambling in betting shops and online.

It has launched a 12 week consultation to look at whether the maximum stakes for fixed-odds betting terminals should be reduced from £100 to somewhere between £50 and £2.

The review is also looking at how to protect players against the explosive growth of online gambling fuelled by smartphones.

Amol Rajan has been looking at the issue.