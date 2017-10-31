Gambling: what will the new rules mean?

Video
Gambling: The billion pound UK business
The government is looking at tightening the rules around the most addictive types of gambling in betting shops and online.
It has launched a 12 week consultation to look at whether the maximum stakes for fixed-odds betting terminals should be reduced from £100 to somewhere between £50 and £2.
The review is also looking at how to protect players against the explosive growth of online gambling fuelled by smartphones.
Amol Rajan has been looking at the issue.
