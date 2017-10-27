Video

Young activists from London are re-imagining famous film posters with an all-black cast to challenge stereotypes in the media.

"Black kids can be wizards too" says Olivia, who is playing the role of Hermione Granger in a Harry Potter poster.

Shiden Tekle, from the campaign group Legally Black, told BBC he feels "distraught" at the way he, as a black man, is viewed by society.

He thinks negative stereotypes are behind him being stopped and searched several times.

"We're always portrayed as musicians, sportsmen or people in prison... Somehow I get put into this category."