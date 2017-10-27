Video

The Met Police have released CCTV footage of a car deliberately ramming pedestrians outside a south London bar, leaving a man "unconscious" on the pavement.

Several people were left injured after the vehicle mounted the pavement outside Mekan Restaurant, Catford, following an "altercation" on 16 September.

Police said the vehicle made several more manoeuvres, deliberately targeting pedestrians before driving away.

No serious injuries have been reported but the attack "could have had fatal consequences", police said.