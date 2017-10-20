Video
Strictly Come Dancing singer Tommy Blaize launches debut solo album
The voice of Strictly Come Dancing singer Tommy Blaize is known to millions of television viewers while he remains largely off camera.
But the singer has come front and centre for the release of his debut solo album.
Away from Strictly, Tommy played at Rod Stewart's wedding and was invited on a world tour by Robbie Williams.
On his new record, he performs classic soul songs by the likes of Sam Cooke and Smokey Robinson.
20 Oct 2017
