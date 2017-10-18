Enigma Variations - BBC Ten Pieces

Video

Naomi Wilkinson explores Elgar's musical portraits using facts and insight, fun animation and footage from the heart of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Rafael Payare.

After creating a theme based on his own personality (Enigma), Elgar wrote short musical variations that reflected the people around him. One captured the quirks of a friend (6 - Ysobel), one represented the memory of another friend being caught in a thunderstorm (7 - Troyte), and one was the result of a friend's challenge to make music from the sound of his barking bulldog falling into a lake (11 - G.R.S.)! Events from our lives, the way we speak, the way we move, the things we like to do – Elgar showed that all of these can be conveyed in music.

Once you've seen the introduction film, watch the full orchestral performances of the music in the link below.