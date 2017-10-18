JJ Abrams: 'Weinstein can't be lone operator'

Video

Star Wars director JJ Abrams has said he "had never heard" of the sexual abuse allegations towards producer Harvey Weinstein but said he can't be "a lone operator".

"People knew that he was a bully but I didn't have a clue as to the extent," he told the Today programme.

Mr Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual assault and harassment, but has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual relationships.