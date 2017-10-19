Archive: Bette Davis on favourite lines

Video

Bette Davis was one of the greatest Hollywood actresses of all time appearing in more than 100 film, TV and stage productions.

On screen she had many memorable parts in films as varied as All About Eve and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?

This October marks the 30th anniversary of the New York premiere of her penultimate film, The Whales of August.

Talking Movies' Tom Brook revisits an interview he did with Davis at the time.

Davis, who was known for smoking cigarettes, discusses some of her favourite lines and how acting gets harder the more famous you become.

