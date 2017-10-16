Video
Sex exploitation: Band promoter 'exposed himself to me'
The treatment and sexual exploitation of women in the music industry is "as bad, if not worse" than in Hollywood, music manager Sarah Bowden says.
Ms Bowden - who has waived her right to anonymity - claimed a well-known band promoter once exposed himself to her at a music festival.
