Alice Evans: My Weinstein encounter

Alice Evans believed Weinstein hurt her partner's career
Actress Alice Evans told BBC Radio 5 live’s Stephen Nolan she thought she'd ruined her then boyfriend's career by shunning Harvey Weinstein's advances.
She said of Weinstein's behaviour: "There was this fear of offending the most powerful man in the industry."
The film producer has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.
15 Oct 2017
