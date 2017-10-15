Alice Evans: My Weinstein encounter

Video

Actress Alice Evans told BBC Radio 5 live’s Stephen Nolan she thought she'd ruined her then boyfriend's career by shunning Harvey Weinstein's advances.

She said of Weinstein's behaviour: "There was this fear of offending the most powerful man in the industry."

The film producer has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

