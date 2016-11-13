How do you clean so many sequins?

Video

42nd Street on stage at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane has a cast of more than 50.

Dancers in the razzle dazzle musical comedy, have to high-kick and tap their way through eight shows a week.

BBC News went backstage to meet the stars Tom Lister and Clare Halse who revealed some wardrobe secrets.

Camera Jess Fenton. Producer Claudia Redmond.

Watch the full interview on BBC Entertainment News Facebook