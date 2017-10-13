Industry 'should be ashamed' about Weinstein
Independent film producer Stephen Woolley has said rumours about Harvey Weinstein's behaviour were made into a joke.

He told the Today programme the film business "should be ashamed" that they allowed Weinstein's behaviour to happen.

"Everyone should have joined the dots up," he added.

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has come under fire after numerous actresses have come forward and accused him of sexual assault.

