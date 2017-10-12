Weinstein 'tip of the iceberg'

Video

Emma Thompson says Harvey Weinstein is representative of a system of "extreme masculinity" involving "many" more men in Hollywood.

The actress says she was previously unaware of allegations of sexual harassment which have since emerged against the film producer.

Weinstein has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex.

