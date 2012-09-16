Jez Butterworth: My message to Weinstein

Video

British playwright Jez Butterworth has condemned Harvey Weinstein, who faces multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

In an open letter, which he reads for BBC Newsnight, he speaks of his own 11-year-old daughter who hopes to become a performer one day - and urges Harvey Weinstein to reflect on his actions.

Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein. Mr Weinstein has further said that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.