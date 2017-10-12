How the Psycho shower scene changed films
78/52: How Hitchcock’s Psycho shower scene changed cinema

One of the most memorable sequences in the history of cinema is the harrowing murder scene in a shower in Alfred Hitchcock’s film Psycho.

A new documentary called 78/52 explores that one scene in considerable detail looking at it from a cultural and social perspective. The film goes on to deconstruct the whole sequence.

The BBC’s Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

