'Sole ambition was to finish farewell tour'

Video

Musician Wilko Johnson has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that his sole ambition was to complete a farewell tour after being diagnosed with “terminal” cancer in 2012.

The former Dr Feelgood guitarist was initially given 10 months to live after rejecting chemotherapy, but had radical surgery to remove the tumour in 2014.

Watch the full interview on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel on Monday 9 October 2017. Watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only).