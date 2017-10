Video

Steve Carell, Laurence Fishburne and Bryan Cranston star in the new film Last Flag Flying.

Directed by film-maker Richard Linklater, the film is a meditative road movie following three Vietnam-era veterans as they travel to bury the son of Steve Carell’s character who has been killed in the Iraq war.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

