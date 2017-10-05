Jason Manford: Who are the funniest singers?

Video

Comedian Jason Manford releases his debut album A Different Stage this week.

The LP, which features show tunes from the likes of Les Miserables and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will see the Mancunian follow in a long line of entertainers who have down the years swapped jokes for songs.

Think Billy Connolly, Donald Glover and James Corden - the list goes on.

But which singers does Jason think are funny enough to do the reverse?