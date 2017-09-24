Rubens painting found after 400 years

Video

A painting by Flemish artist Peter Paul Rubens has been rediscovered after 400 years.

The 17th Century painting is of the Duke of Buckingham, and was found in Glasgow Museum's public collection.

Due to over-painting and centuries of dirt the work was thought to be a copy, but the layers were removed to show Rubens' original piece.

The artwork was discovered by Dr Bendor Grosvenor on BBC Four's Britain's Lost Masterpieces, which returns to TV on 27 September.