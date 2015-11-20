Secrets of the ultimate film insider

Video

The British Film Institute has released a "Filmography" a record of all those credits you see at the end of the movie and are never quite sure what many of them mean.

One of the names at the very top is script supervisor Renee Glynne, whose credits include A Room with a View, Yellow Submarine and Brief Encounter.

Renee has been working in the industry for more than 70 years and tells the Today programme that some of the continuity errors that appear on screen are actually not mistakes.