Is social media ruining our attention spans?
Social media affects concentration spans, says writer Howard Jacobson

The internet and social media are affecting our ability to concentrate, the writer Howard Jacobson has told BBC Hardtalk.

“We can’t remember things, we can’t connect what we read before with what we’re reading now,” the former Man Booker prize-winning author said.

