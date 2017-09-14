Is social media ruining our attention spans?

Video
Social media affects concentration spans, says writer Howard Jacobson
The internet and social media are affecting our ability to concentrate, the writer Howard Jacobson has told BBC Hardtalk.
“We can’t remember things, we can’t connect what we read before with what we’re reading now,” the former Man Booker prize-winning author said.
14 Sep 2017
