It is Roald Dahl day - when many schools across the country ask children to dress up as their favourite Dahl character and wear something yellow - the author's favourite colour.

Quentin Blake illustrated all but one of his books - his last The Minpins. So to coincide with what would have been Roald Dahl's 101st birthday it has been reimagined by the illustrator and republished as "Billy and the Minpins".

Roald Dahl's widow Liccy told the Today programme why the celebrated writer became "grumpy" when he finished a book - and explained how Charlie Bucket from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was originally meant to be black.