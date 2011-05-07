Sir Peter Hall: 'Architect' of post-war theatre

Video

The playwright Sir David Hare has praised Sir Peter Hall for having an "enormous influence" on many people's lives.

Sir Peter, the founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company and former National Theatre director, has died at the age of 86.

Sir David, who worked with him many times over the years, told the World at One Sir Peter "was the face of subsidised art".

"You'd say he's the architect of post-war British theatre," he said.