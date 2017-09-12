Video

Noel Gallagher was "nervous going on stage" for the "first time" when he played the We Are Manchester concert on Saturday.

The gig marked the reopening of the Manchester Arena, which has been closed since May, when a terrorist attack killed 22 people.

"It was the first time I've ever got nervous going on stage because of what happened with that song in the aftermath of the bombing, it kind of became an anthem for defiance," Gallagher told BBC 6 Music.

"I was watching live on the news when it happened and I was rendered kind of speechless," the star said, adding the gig had "honoured the victims properly".