Judi Dench: 'Retire - what is that word?'

Sixty years ago, in the same year that the Today programme was born, a young actress called Judi Dench was making her debut in the professional theatre - as Ophelia in Hamlet.

Today she is Dame Judi Dench - perhaps our most respected and well-loved actress. And still, at the age of 82, delivering performances that impress the sternest critics. And she's not planning on giving up any time soon.

