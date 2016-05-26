Inspiration for Winnie the Pooh revealed

Video

Winnie the Pooh is back in the headlines.

The V&A have announced an exhibition dedicated to the famous bear and now a new book brings us previously unseen Pooh bear sketches by EH Shepard, as well as correspondence between him and AA Milne, tracing one of the best-known artist/illustrator collaborations.

The author of The Art of Winnie the Pooh, James Campbell, told the Today programme these previously unseen illustrations reveal the true inspiration for the depictions of the famous bear.