Jarvis Cocker: How a hotel became an album

Video

Jarvis Cocker and Chilly Gonzales describe how a hotel room became an album and an Edinburgh show.

Jarvis Cocker was inspired to write a new cycle of songs while staying in Room 29 at Château Marmont Hotel in Hollywood. The result was an album and an Edinburgh International Festival show with composer and pianist Chilly Gonzales.

The former Pulp frontman told 5 live’s Nihal Arthanayake and Sarah Brett he is always fascinated with what has gone on in hotel rooms but the Château Marmont has an extra layer because of it’s “connection with the film industry”.