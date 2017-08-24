Some Like It Hot tops BBC 100 greatest comedies poll

Video

Some Like It Hot - the 1959 comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon has topped the just published BBC Culture 100 Greatest Comedies of All Time poll.

The 1964 Cold War era film Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb took second place.

More than 250 film critics in 52 countries were surveyed for the poll.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

