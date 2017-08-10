Video
Step documentary charts struggles and hopes of dance team
The documentary Step follows a step dancing team as they prepare for championships and try to secure a place in college in their final year of High School.
Set in the US city of Baltimore, the film focuses on the trials, tribulations and triumphs of three young women taking part in the dance team.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies is broadcast on BBC World News.
