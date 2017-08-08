Video
Comic Con: Do fans want diverse characters?
Comic book fans say they welcome diverse characters, despite a Marvel boss claiming otherwise.
In April, Marvel Comics VP David Gabriel partly blamed a slump in sales for readers rejecting diverse characters: "What we heard was that people didn't want any more diversity."
5 live's Jamie Stangroom spoke to attendees of the London Film and Comic Con - including Clerks director and comic store owner Kevin Smith - to see how they felt.
-
08 Aug 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts