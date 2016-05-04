Is Vogue still relevant today?

Video

Throughout it's 101 year history Vogue has aimed to be a magazine with influence way beyond those attracted to its dispatches from fashion's front line.

Today it makes a little bit of its own history as the first man to edit Vogue takes up his post.

Edward Enninful was chosen because, many say, he already has half a million Instagram followers and understands the power of the image so can steer the magazine into the digital era.

