What can we expect from the first female Doctor?
Jodie Whittaker has been announced as Doctor Who's 13th Time Lord - the first woman to be given the role.
Author and former writer for Doctor Who, Jenny Colgan, told the Today programme "you need a lot of intelligence" to be the next Doctor and "clearly" Jodie Whittaker will have that.
Asked about some fans' reaction to the character's gender, she said: "I do understand that people get upset, but they don't need to be".
17 Jul 2017
