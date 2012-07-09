Composer Mohammed Fairouz on fusing musical styles

Video

Composer Mohammed Fairouz has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that his way of fusing different Middle Eastern and Western musical styles was influenced from his musical upbringing in New York and Aleppo.

He hopes it helps to foster cultural crossover rather than confrontation.

“People have been exchanging ideas creatively for centuries, millennia,” said Mr Fairouz.

“Every renaissance has been defined by the creative sharing of ideas by the breaking down of boundaries and walls and people coming together and discovering what they have in common,” he added.

