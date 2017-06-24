Meet the milkmen of Glastonbury

Video

Revellers at the first ever Glastonbury in 1970 each got a free pint of milk. Nearly 50 years on, it's still delivered direct to people's tents - but it costs £1.20 a pint.

Much of the milk comes from the Eavis's own cows; and providing a link between the festival and Worthy Farm's real business.

Greg Newman has been volunteering on the milk float for 12 years. He took the BBC on one of his rounds.

Video journalist: Sophie Van Brugen