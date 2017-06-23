Vegetable orchestra plays Glastonbury

Video

They were only formed this morning but the Carrot Get Enough Orchestra have already played Glastonbury, appeared on Radio 2 and been booked to play another major festival.

Led by Finnish musician Vicky O’Neon (we hope that’s her real name), they’ve been serenading us with a vegetable version of Chic’s Le Freak.

And Vicky shared the secret to making your very own Carrot Kazoo. It’s biodegradabale, you know.