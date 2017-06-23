Vegetable orchestra plays Glastonbury
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vegetable Orchestra plays Glastonbury

They were only formed this morning but the Carrot Get Enough Orchestra have already played Glastonbury, appeared on Radio 2 and been booked to play another major festival.

Led by Finnish musician Vicky O’Neon (we hope that’s her real name), they’ve been serenading us with a vegetable version of Chic’s Le Freak.

And Vicky shared the secret to making your very own Carrot Kazoo. It’s biodegradabale, you know.