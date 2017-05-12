Video
Caitlyn Jenner: My children are dealing with the loss of Bruce
Campaigner and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner has said some of her children are still coming to terms with the loss of "old Bruce" - the name she took before she transitioned.
She told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme she had told them "I'm a better person than Bruce ever was".
