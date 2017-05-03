Video

The fantasy epic is breaking records set by the country’s more dominant Bollywood industry. It also happens to be India’s most expensive film.

BBC Asian Network’s Haroon Rashid met director, SS Rajamouli, and actress, Anushka Shetty, in London where the film has been invited to screen at the BFI.

Pictures courtesy of Arka Mediaworks.