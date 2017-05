Video

Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein talk to Radio 4's PM about releasing their eleventh studio album.

Blondie are about to release their eleventh studio album.

Since forming in 1974 the band has had hits with Heart of Glass, Hanging on the Telephone, Rapture and Call Me.

Radio 4's PM co-presenter Luke Jones spoke to Debbie Harry and Chris Stein.