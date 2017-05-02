Election artist: I'm interested in 'the voters'
Cornelia Parker announced as nation's election artist

Conceptual artist Cornelia Parker has been chosen as the official artist for the general election by the House of Commons. She's a bit different to artists who were previously chosen for the role - they tended to be more traditional, such as portrait painters or cartoonists.

Ms Parker says she would like to go travel to each part of the UK and is more interested in meeting those voting than politicians.