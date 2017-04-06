Video

The actor talks about his "shocking" play... and does a pretty good Obama impression.

Damian Lewis excels at playing the most Alpha of males.

From Henry the Eighth in "Wolf Hall" to Brodie in "Homeland", Lewis has often shown masculinity at its most bruising.

His return to the London stage, however, will leave quite a few of his fans with their jaws on the floor.

In Edward Albee's absurdist play, "The Goat", Lewis plays an architect who falls in love with a goat.

Andrew Marr spoke to him about the play.