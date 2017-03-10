Picasso was 'misogynistic', says friend

Video

An exhibition of Picasso's art has opened in the Gagosian museum in London, curated by a close friend.

A new exhibition of Pablo Picasso's art around the theme of minotaurs and matadors has opened at the Gagosian Gallery in London.

It is curated by the artist's close friend and life long biographer Sir John Richardson, now 93, in collaboration with Bernard Ruiz-Picasso, the artist's grandson.

The Today programme's Nicola Stanbridge spoke to them about the artist, his views about women and his later life.

You can listen to Nicola's full report here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p05186dx

