Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ed Sheeran takes a maths test
Ed Sheeran's first three albums are called +, x and ÷. But how good is he at maths?
We put him to the test with a five-question mental arithmetic exam.
-
02 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window