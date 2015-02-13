Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson
Video

Fifty Shades of Gray: Do stars get the giggles?

The much-anticipated film version of EL James' best-selling erotic novel Fifty Shades of Grey had its UK premiere on Thursday night.

BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt caught up with the film's stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson and asked them if they ever got the giggle when filming intimate scenes under the spotlight.

  • 13 Feb 2015
