He usually teams up for some zombie killing with Simon Pegg, but for his latest movie, Nick Frost has had to find a new partner for his celluloid salsa-ing.
The comedian stars as a former dance champion who is forced to return to the dance floor to win the girl in Cuban Fever.
He told BBC Breakfast about his challenging training routine.
29 Jan 2014
