Nick Frost
Nick Frost discovers salsa and a new partner

He usually teams up for some zombie killing with Simon Pegg, but for his latest movie, Nick Frost has had to find a new partner for his celluloid salsa-ing.

The comedian stars as a former dance champion who is forced to return to the dance floor to win the girl in Cuban Fever.

He told BBC Breakfast about his challenging training routine.

  • 29 Jan 2014
