A submarine car used in the James Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me, is to go under the hammer.

The Lotus Esprit has no reserve and is expected to fetch between £650,000 and £950,000.

The vehicle is said to be fully operational and was used in the underwater scene of the 1977 film starring Roger Moore as 007.

After filming it appeared at various car shows before it was shipped to New York and kept in storage.

Richard Lister reports.